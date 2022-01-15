Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Radiant Ceiling Panels market was valued at 933.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Radiant Ceiling Panels market. Radiant ceiling panel systems can be used during a building retrofit process while earning points toward LEED certification. Radiant ceiling panels offer temperature gradients so low between ceiling and floor, less than one degree of difference. The heated ceiling panels are heated in one of three ways: water pipes, electric or air flows embedded in the panel. Of these three, electric circuits and water pipes are the most used solution.Radiant Ceiling Panels industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world radiant ceiling panels industry. The main market players are Zehnder Group, Messana, SPC, Frenger and Marley Engineered Products. The sales of radiant ceiling panels will increase to 5308 K Sq.m in 2018 from 4819 K Sq.m in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.95%.

By Market Verdors:

Zehnder Group

MESSANA

SPC

Frenger

Marley Engineered Products

Uponor

Indeeco

Rehau

Rossato Group

SSHC

ATH

Sabiana

Aero Tech Manufacturing

Twa Panel Systems

Merriott

By Types:

Water Heating

Electric Heating

By Applications:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

