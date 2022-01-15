Global Forchlorfenuron Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Forchlorfenuron market was valued at 2.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Forchlorfenuron is a new plant growth regulator registered for use on grapes raisins, and kiwifruit. Forchlorfenuron is a phenyl urea compound. Forchloefenuron is a cytokinin, which improves fruit size, fruit set, cluster weight and cold storage in grapes and kiwifruits.Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce Forchlorfenuron product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are AlzChem, Anyang Quanfeng Biological, Zhengzhou Zhuoyue, Yinhai Chemical, Zhongke Chemical etc. The top 3 are AlzChem, Anyang Quanfeng Biological and Henan Door Chemical with about 42% market shares. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 90%.

By Market Verdors:

AlzChem

Anyang Quanfeng Biological

Zhengzhou Zhuoyue

Yinhai Chemical

Zhongke Chemical

Cheng Ming

Yinhe Chemical

Xinglian

Henan Door Chemical

Runtong

By Types:

KT-30 99%

KT-30 98%

By Applications:

Kiwi

Grapes

Watermelon

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Forchlorfenuron Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Forchlorfenuron Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 KT-30 99%

1.4.3 KT-30 98%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Forchlorfenuron Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Kiwi

1.5.3 Grapes

1.5.4 Watermelon

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Forchlorfenuron Market

1.8.1 Global Forchlorfenuron Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Forchlorfenuron Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Forchlorfenuron Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Forchlorfenuron Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Forchlorfenuron Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Forchlorfenuron Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Forchlorfenuron Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Forchlorfenuron Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Forchlorfenuron Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

