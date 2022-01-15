Global High Purity Synthetic Quartz Glass Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Purity Synthetic Quartz Glass market was valued at 345.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Quartz glass ingot is synthesized by melting the purified high-purity SiCl4 in oxyhydrogen flame. It has high purity, high UV transmittance, good optical uniformity, low stress, no streaks, no bubbles, no inclusions, no fluorescence, laser damage resistance and other excellent optical properties.The main application fields of High Purity Synthetic Quartz Glass include optical, semiconductor, communication and others. Optical is the most important application. Synthetic quartz is widely used in the optical components of UV-LED. In 2019, the consumption of high-purity synthetic quartz glass in the global optical field accounts for nearly 59% of the overall demand. Synthetic quartz glass is also used in semiconductor field, optical communication and so on. In 2019, the consumption of synthetic quartz glass in the global semiconductor field accounts for about 24%. High purity synthetic quartz glass can be divided into CVD process and plasma deposition process. CVD process is the mainstream production process, accounting for about 89% in 2019. At present, global suppliers are mainly concentrated in Germany, Japan and the United States. Heraeus, Tosoh, Corning and Shin-Etsu are the main manufacturers.

By Market Verdors:

Heraeus

Tosoh

Corning

Shin-Etsu

QSIL

AGC

HUBEI FEILIHUA QUARTZ GLASS

SINOQUARTZ

By Types:

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Plasma Deposition

By Applications:

Optical

Semiconductor

Communication

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

