In-Mold Labelling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on In-Mold Labelling System market. In-mould labelling is the use of paper or plastic labels during the manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes. The label serves as the integral part of the final product, which is then delivered as pre-decorated item.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-Mold Labelling System in global, including the following market information:
- Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five In-Mold Labelling System companies in 2021 (%)
The global In-Mold Labelling System market was valued at 418.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 489.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In-Mold Labelling System include Sepro, IML Technologies, YUDO Group, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Dakumar Plastic Injection Molding Machine, WETEC Automation Co., Absolute Robot Incorporated, Wittmann and Beck Automation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In-Mold Labelling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In-Mold Labelling System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injection Molding
- Blow Molding
- Thermoforming IML Processes
Global In-Mold Labelling System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage
- Daily Necessities
- Pharmaceutical or Cosmetic Products
- Others
Global In-Mold Labelling System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies In-Mold Labelling System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies In-Mold Labelling System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies In-Mold Labelling System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies In-Mold Labelling System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sepro
- IML Technologies
- YUDO Group
- Sumitomo (SHI) Demag
- Dakumar Plastic Injection Molding Machine
- WETEC Automation Co.
- Absolute Robot Incorporated
- Wittmann
- Beck Automation
- Robotic Automation Systems
- SIMCO
- Labelmen
- Arburg
- Plastic Metal
- Brink BV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-Mold Labelling System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In-Mold Labelling System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In-Mold Labelling System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global In-Mold Labelling System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-Mold Labelling System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In-Mold Labelling System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In-Mold Labelling System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global In-Mold Labelling System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global In-Mold Labelling System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-Mold Labelling System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers In-Mold Labelling System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Mold Labelling System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-Mold Labelling System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Mold Labelling System Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan In-mould Labelling System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Inkjet Labelling System Sales Market Report 2021
In-mould Labelling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027