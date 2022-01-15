In-Mold Labelling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on In-Mold Labelling System market. In-mould labelling is the use of paper or plastic labels during the manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes. The label serves as the integral part of the final product, which is then delivered as pre-decorated item.

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-Mold Labelling System in global, including the following market information:

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five In-Mold Labelling System companies in 2021 (%)

The global In-Mold Labelling System market was valued at 418.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 489.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In-Mold Labelling System include Sepro, IML Technologies, YUDO Group, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Dakumar Plastic Injection Molding Machine, WETEC Automation Co., Absolute Robot Incorporated, Wittmann and Beck Automation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the In-Mold Labelling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Thermoforming IML Processes

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Daily Necessities

Pharmaceutical or Cosmetic Products

Others

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global In-Mold Labelling System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In-Mold Labelling System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In-Mold Labelling System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies In-Mold Labelling System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies In-Mold Labelling System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sepro

IML Technologies

YUDO Group

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Dakumar Plastic Injection Molding Machine

WETEC Automation Co.

Absolute Robot Incorporated

Wittmann

Beck Automation

Robotic Automation Systems

SIMCO

Labelmen

Arburg

Plastic Metal

Brink BV

