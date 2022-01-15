Global Precipitated Silicas Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Precipitated Silicas market was valued at 318.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Precipitated silica, a form of synthetic amorphous silicon dioxide, is derived from quartz sand, a crystalline form of silicon dioxide. The physical properties of precipitated silica can be manipulated during the manufacturing process to deliver products with a wide range of performance-enhancing features engineered for many different end-use applications.The precipitated silicas industry concentration is low, and the manufacturing bases are distributed all over the world. Currently the major producers are mainly distributed in the United States, EU, Japan and China. China is the largest producer and consumer, but the outputs are the low-end products; the high-end products are produced by the giants like Evnoik, Rhodia (Solvay), Huber Engineered Materials, PPG, OSC Group, WR Grace and Tosoh Silica etc., which established the factories all over the world, though acquisitions or wholly foreign-owned and joint ventures. In the past five years, the precipitated silicas industry developed rapidly, and the price of precipitated silicas products was of the downward trend, due to the prices of raw material and the downstream demand. In the future, the market is full of uncertainty, especially in the next two years; the global economy will be in fluctuation, especially for the Chinese economy, downward pressure is big and the demand will slow down. The new increase point may come from Asia, especially from India, but it also is uncertain.

By Market Verdors:

Evnoik

Rhodia (Solvay)

Huber Engineered Materials

PPG

OSC Group

WR Grace

Tosoh Silica

Quechen Silicon

Zhuzhou Xinglong

Fujian Zhengsheng

Shandong Link

Fujian ZhengYuan

Shandong Jinneng

Hengcheng Silica

Fujian Fengrun

Tonghua Shuanglong

Jiangxi Blackcat

Shanxi Tond

By Types:

Dental grade

Food grade

HDS Tire grade

Technical rubber grade

By Applications:

Rubber

Dentifrice

Industrial

Nutrition/Health

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Precipitated Silicas Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Precipitated Silicas Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dental grade

1.4.3 Food grade

1.4.4 HDS Tire grade

1.4.5 Technical rubber grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Precipitated Silicas Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Rubber

1.5.3 Dentifrice

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Nutrition/Health

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Precipitated Silicas Market

1.8.1 Global Precipitated Silicas Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precipitated Silicas Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Precipitated Silicas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Precipitated Silicas Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Precipitated Silicas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Precipitated Silicas Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

