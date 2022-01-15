Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services market. A substation is a part of an electrical generation, transmission, and distribution system. Substations transform voltage from high to low, or the reverse, or perform any of several other important functions. Between the generating station and consumer, electric power may flow through several substations at different voltage levels. A substation may include transformers to change voltage levels between high transmission voltages and lower distribution voltages, or at the interconnection of two different transmission voltages.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrical Substations Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services include ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Ormazabal, Toshiba, MYR Group, MVM OVIT Zrt and Apollo Power Systems Pvt .Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electrical Substations Testing
- Engineering and Maintenance Services
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Transmission and Distribution
- Manufacturing and Processing
- Others
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB
- GE Grid Solutions
- Siemens
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Ormazabal
- Toshiba
- MYR Group
- MVM OVIT Zrt
- Apollo Power Systems Pvt .Ltd
- Tekfen Construction and Installation
- Trans-Africa Projects
- Schneider Electric
- Hyosung
- Xian XD High Voltage
- Shandong Taikai
- Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd
- Chint Group
- UGL Pty Limited
- Litwinpower Engineering Services
- Power Substation Services (PSS)
- Industrial Tests, Inc
- Steinmetz Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and M
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Covid-19 Impact on Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Research Report 2020-2024
2020-2025 Global and Regional Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)