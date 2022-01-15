Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services market. A substation is a part of an electrical generation, transmission, and distribution system. Substations transform voltage from high to low, or the reverse, or perform any of several other important functions. Between the generating station and consumer, electric power may flow through several substations at different voltage levels. A substation may include transformers to change voltage levels between high transmission voltages and lower distribution voltages, or at the interconnection of two different transmission voltages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrical Substations Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services include ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Ormazabal, Toshiba, MYR Group, MVM OVIT Zrt and Apollo Power Systems Pvt .Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrical Substations Testing

Engineering and Maintenance Services

Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Others

Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Ormazabal

Toshiba

MYR Group

MVM OVIT Zrt

Apollo Power Systems Pvt .Ltd

Tekfen Construction and Installation

Trans-Africa Projects

Schneider Electric

Hyosung

Xian XD High Voltage

Shandong Taikai

Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd

Chint Group

UGL Pty Limited

Litwinpower Engineering Services

Power Substation Services (PSS)

Industrial Tests, Inc

Steinmetz Corporation

