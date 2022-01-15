Electrical RIGs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on Electrical RIGs (Electrical Rubber Insulating Gloves) market.
Electrical RIGs are mainly used in electrical work, with the role of protecting the hand or human body. To be effective, electrical safety gloves must incorporate dielectric properties and physical strength, along with flexibility and durability to help ensure safety and performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical RIGs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electrical RIGs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electrical RIGs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electrical RIGs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical RIGs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Class1 and Class2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical RIGs include Honeywell Safety (Salisbury), Ansell, Dipped Products PLC (DPL), YOTSUGI, Hubbell Power Systems, Regeltex, GB Industries, Biname Electroglove and Protective Industrial Products (PIP), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical RIGs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical RIGs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical RIGs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Class1 and Class2
- Class3 and Class4
- Class0 and Class00
Global Electrical RIGs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical RIGs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electrical and Electronics
- Automotive Industry
- Public Utilities
- Machinery and Equipment
- Others
Global Electrical RIGs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical RIGs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrical RIGs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrical RIGs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrical RIGs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electrical RIGs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell Safety (Salisbury)
- Ansell
- Dipped Products PLC (DPL)
- YOTSUGI
- Hubbell Power Systems
- Regeltex
- GB Industries
- Biname Electroglove
- Protective Industrial Products (PIP)
- Derancourt
- Saf-T-Gard
- Stanco Manufacturing
- CATU
- Secura B.C.
- Shuangan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical RIGs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical RIGs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical RIGs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical RIGs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical RIGs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical RIGs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical RIGs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical RIGs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical RIGs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical RIGs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical RIGs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical RIGs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical RIGs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical RIGs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical RIGs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical RIGs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electrical RIGs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Class1 and Class2
