Electrical RIGs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Electrical RIGs (Electrical Rubber Insulating Gloves) market.

Electrical RIGs are mainly used in electrical work, with the role of protecting the hand or human body. To be effective, electrical safety gloves must incorporate dielectric properties and physical strength, along with flexibility and durability to help ensure safety and performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical RIGs in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical RIGs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrical RIGs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electrical RIGs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical RIGs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Class1 and Class2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical RIGs include Honeywell Safety (Salisbury), Ansell, Dipped Products PLC (DPL), YOTSUGI, Hubbell Power Systems, Regeltex, GB Industries, Biname Electroglove and Protective Industrial Products (PIP), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical RIGs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical RIGs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical RIGs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Class1 and Class2

Class3 and Class4

Class0 and Class00

Global Electrical RIGs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical RIGs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Public Utilities

Machinery and Equipment

Others

Global Electrical RIGs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical RIGs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical RIGs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical RIGs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical RIGs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electrical RIGs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell Safety (Salisbury)

Ansell

Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

YOTSUGI

Hubbell Power Systems

Regeltex

GB Industries

Biname Electroglove

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Derancourt

Saf-T-Gard

Stanco Manufacturing

CATU

Secura B.C.

Shuangan

