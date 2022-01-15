Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Sodium Hydroxide
The global Sodium Hydroxide market was valued at 3169.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye.
Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00. It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing. For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen. In the past several years, the price of sodium hydroxide showed a trend of fluctuations due to the change of global demand ans supply. In future, the sodium hydroxide price will be full of uncertainty and not yet on a stable footing, affected by the global economy.
By Market Verdors:
- DowDuPont
- OxyChem
- Westlake (Axiall)
- Olin Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Tosoh
- Ineos Chlor Ltd
- Asahi Glass
- Covestro
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- AkzoNobel
- Hanwha Chemical
- Solvay
- LG Chemical
- Tokuyama Corp
- SABIC
- Kemira
- Basf
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- GACL
- ChemChina
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
- Xinjiang Tianye
- Beiyuan Group
- Shandong Jinling
- SP Chemical(Taixing)
- Haili Chemical
- Huatai Group
- Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
- Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
By Types:
- Liquid Caustic Soda
- Solid Caustic Soda
- Caustic Soda Flake
- Caustic Soda Particle
By Applications:
- Pulp and Paper
- Textiles
- Soap and Detergents
- Bleach Manufacturing
- Petroleum Products
- Aluminum Processing
- Chemical Processing
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sodium Hydroxide Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Liquid Caustic Soda
1.4.3 Solid Caustic Soda
1.4.4 Caustic Soda Flake
1.4.5 Caustic Soda Particle
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Pulp and Paper
1.5.3 Textiles
1.5.4 Soap and Detergents
1.5.5 Bleach Manufacturing
1.5.6 Petroleum Products
1.5.7 Aluminum Processing
1.5.8 Chemical Processing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Sodium Hydroxide Market
1.8.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Sodium Hydroxide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/