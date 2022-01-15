Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-powered Ground Support Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dollies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-powered Ground Support Equipment include Teleflex Lionel-DuPont, JBT Corporation, Textron GSE, Fast Global Solutions, Mallaghan, MULAG, HYDRO, Nepean and Tronair, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-powered Ground Support Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dollies

Chocks

Aircraft Tripod Jack

Aircraft Service Stairs

Others

Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Service

Cargo Service

Aircraft Service

Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-powered Ground Support Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-powered Ground Support Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teleflex Lionel-DuPont

JBT Corporation

Textron GSE

Fast Global Solutions

Mallaghan

MULAG

HYDRO

Nepean

Tronair

Aero Specialties

Global Ground Support

Toyota Industries Corp

DOLL

Gate GSE

Guangtai Airports Equipment

Shenzhen TECHKING

Hangfu Airdrome Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-powered

