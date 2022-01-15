Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-powered Ground Support Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dollies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-powered Ground Support Equipment include Teleflex Lionel-DuPont, JBT Corporation, Textron GSE, Fast Global Solutions, Mallaghan, MULAG, HYDRO, Nepean and Tronair, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-powered Ground Support Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dollies
- Chocks
- Aircraft Tripod Jack
- Aircraft Service Stairs
- Others
Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Service
- Cargo Service
- Aircraft Service
Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-powered Ground Support Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-powered Ground Support Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Teleflex Lionel-DuPont
- JBT Corporation
- Textron GSE
- Fast Global Solutions
- Mallaghan
- MULAG
- HYDRO
- Nepean
- Tronair
- Aero Specialties
- Global Ground Support
- Toyota Industries Corp
- DOLL
- Gate GSE
- Guangtai Airports Equipment
- Shenzhen TECHKING
- Hangfu Airdrome Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-powered Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-powered
