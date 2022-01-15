Wood Sanding Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on Wood Sanding Machines market A sander is a power tool used to smooth surfaces by abrasion with sandpaper or sanding wheels. Sanders have a means to attach the sandpaper and a mechanism to move it rapidly contained within a housing with means to hand-hold it or fix it to a workbench. Woodworking sanders are usually powered electrically, and those used in auto-body repair work by compressed air, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Sanding Machines in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Wood Sanding Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wood Sanding Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand-held Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Sanding Machines include Ingersoll Rand, BLACK & DECKER, BOSCH, DEWALT, Makita, Brusa & Garboli, Costa Lavigatrici, Karl Heesemen Maschinenfabrik and Timesavers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wood Sanding Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Sanding Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hand-held
- Stationary
Global Wood Sanding Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Wood Sanding Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wood Sanding Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wood Sanding Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wood Sanding Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wood Sanding Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ingersoll Rand
- BLACK & DECKER
- BOSCH
- DEWALT
- Makita
- Brusa & Garboli
- Costa Lavigatrici
- Karl Heesemen Maschinenfabrik
- Timesavers
- IMEAS
- HOLZMANN MASCHINEN GmbH
- XLR The Excellers
- VG Machines Bvba
- HOUFEK AS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Sanding Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Sanding Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Sanding Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Sanding Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Sanding Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Sanding Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Sanding Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Sanding Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Sanding Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Sanding Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Sanding Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Sanding Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Sanding Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Sanding Machines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Wood Sanding Machines Sales Market Report 2021
Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Research Report 2021
Covid-19 Impact on Global Wood Sanding Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
2020-2025 Global and Regional Wood Sanding Machines Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)