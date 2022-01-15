Snoring Chin Straps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A snoring chin strap (chin strap or anti snoring chin strap) is a device normally made from a flexible fabric or neoprene type material that is placed under your chin and wraps over your head, supporting your chin and essentially keeping your mouth closed whilst you sleep.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Snoring Chin Straps in global, including the following market information:
- Global Snoring Chin Straps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Snoring Chin Straps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Snoring Chin Straps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Snoring Chin Straps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Snoring Chin Straps include BreatheWear (Halo Chinstrap), AG Industries, MEDiTAS Ltd (SleepPro), SleepWell Pro, CareFusion Puresom, DrSleepwell, Kudo Snorefighter, Legend Medical Devices and AlaynaTM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Snoring Chin Straps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Snoring Chin Straps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Snoring Chin Straps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disposable
- Reusable
Global Snoring Chin Straps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Snoring Chin Straps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- ENT Clinics
- Home-use
- Others
Global Snoring Chin Straps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Snoring Chin Straps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Snoring Chin Straps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Snoring Chin Straps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Snoring Chin Straps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Snoring Chin Straps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BreatheWear (Halo Chinstrap)
- AG Industries
- MEDiTAS Ltd (SleepPro)
- SleepWell Pro
- CareFusion Puresom
- DrSleepwell
- Kudo Snorefighter
- Legend Medical Devices
- AlaynaTM
- Avalon Aire
- Gideon Products
- BeFit24
- ResMed Inc
- PolyGel (NatraCure)
- MARNUR
- SnoreCure
- Active Elite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Snoring Chin Straps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Snoring Chin Straps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Snoring Chin Straps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Snoring Chin Straps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Snoring Chin Straps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Snoring Chin Straps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Snoring Chin Straps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Snoring Chin Straps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Snoring Chin Straps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Snoring Chin Straps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Snoring Chin Straps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Snoring Chin Straps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Snoring Chin Straps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Snoring Chin Straps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Snoring Chin Straps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Snoring Chin Straps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Snoring Chin
