Festoon Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on Festoon Cable market. Festoon Cable has been specifically designed for use in festoon systems for power and control on cranes and hoists. Cables can also be used where space is at a premium or where extreme flexing is a requirement, with a recommended bend radius of three to five times cable diameter. Festoon Cables are suitable for either indoor or outdoor applications operating at -40C to 105C.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Festoon Cable in global, including the following market information:
- Global Festoon Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Festoon Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
- Global top five Festoon Cable companies in 2021 (%)
The global Festoon Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Festoon Cable include TPC Wire & Cable Corp, ASCENT, ST Cable, Prysmian Group, Nexans, James Monroe Wire & Cable, TEXCAN, Hoist and Crane Depot and Noramco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Festoon Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Festoon Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Festoon Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flat
- Round
Global Festoon Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Festoon Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cranes and Hoists
- Festooning Systems
- Track Systems
- Robots
- Conveyors
- Others
Global Festoon Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Festoon Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Festoon Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Festoon Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Festoon Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
- Key companies Festoon Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TPC Wire & Cable Corp
- ASCENT
- ST Cable
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans
- James Monroe Wire & Cable
- TEXCAN
- Hoist and Crane Depot
- Noramco
- National Cable Specialists
- Treotham
- Elettrotek Kabel NA
- Various
- General Cable
- Mueller Group, Inc
- SAB BROCKSKES
- PROCENTEC
- Shanghai Changrou Cable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Festoon Cable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Festoon Cable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Festoon Cable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Festoon Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Festoon Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Festoon Cable Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Festoon Cable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Festoon Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Festoon Cable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Festoon Cable Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Festoon Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Festoon Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Festoon Cable Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Festoon Cable Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Festoon Cable Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Festoon Cable Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Festoon Cable Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flat
4.1.3 Round
4.2 By Type – Gl
