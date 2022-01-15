Festoon Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Festoon Cable market. Festoon Cable has been specifically designed for use in festoon systems for power and control on cranes and hoists. Cables can also be used where space is at a premium or where extreme flexing is a requirement, with a recommended bend radius of three to five times cable diameter. Festoon Cables are suitable for either indoor or outdoor applications operating at -40C to 105C.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Festoon Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Festoon Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Festoon Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Festoon Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Festoon Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Festoon Cable include TPC Wire & Cable Corp, ASCENT, ST Cable, Prysmian Group, Nexans, James Monroe Wire & Cable, TEXCAN, Hoist and Crane Depot and Noramco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Festoon Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Festoon Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Festoon Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat

Round

Global Festoon Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Festoon Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cranes and Hoists

Festooning Systems

Track Systems

Robots

Conveyors

Others

Global Festoon Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Festoon Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Festoon Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Festoon Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Festoon Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Festoon Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TPC Wire & Cable Corp

ASCENT

ST Cable

Prysmian Group

Nexans

James Monroe Wire & Cable

TEXCAN

Hoist and Crane Depot

Noramco

National Cable Specialists

Treotham

Elettrotek Kabel NA

Various

General Cable

Mueller Group, Inc

SAB BROCKSKES

PROCENTEC

Shanghai Changrou Cable

