Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio Based Functional Polymers market was valued at 6220.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bio based functional polymers are derived from agricultural feedstock such as corn and potatoes which reduces the dependency on petrochemical products. Initially bio based functional polymers were derived from agricultural feedstock but a recent breakthrough in biotechnology allows polymer derivation from bacterial fermentation, nucleic acids, polysaccharides and proteins.Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2017 owing to growing industrialization in emerging countries such as China and India. Demand for natural polymers and favorable regulatory acts are expected to have a positive influence on this regional market. South America is also expected to witness significant growth owing to growth of industrialization in Brazil over the forecast period. Easy access to feedstock in both these regions is expected to act as a competitive advantage over other regional bio-based functional polymer markets. Europe and North America are expected to experience moderate market growth over the next six years.

By Market Verdors:

Nature Works

Futerro

Bio-on

Kaneka

BASF

DowDuPont

Novamont

Ulbe

IRE Chemical

Meridian

Metabolix

Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals

Toyobo

Purac

Yikeman Shandong

Livan

By Types:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

By Applications:

Pipe

Profile

Insulation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bio Based Functional Polymers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.4.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

1.4.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

1.4.5 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

1.4.6 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.7 Polyethylene (PE)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pipe

1.5.3 Profile

1.5.4 Insulation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Market

1.8.1 Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio Based Functional Polymers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

