Arc Flash Gloves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Arc Flash Gloves market. One of the most serious dangers workers in certain industries face is from arc flash, electric shock, fire, molten metal splash and chemicals, etc. can result in serious injury or death to workers. Arc flash gloves helps protect hands from electrical arc flash.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arc Flash Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Arc Flash Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Arc Flash Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Class 00 and Class 0 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Arc Flash Gloves include Honeywell, AJ CharnaudCoPtyLtd, Youngstown Glove Company, Cintas Corporation, E-Hazard, Extreme Safety, Enespro PPE, Thorne & Derrick and ProGARM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Arc Flash Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Class 00 and Class 0

Class 1 to Class 4

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Public Utilities

Automotive

Assembly and Maintenance

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery and Equipment

Others

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Arc Flash Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Arc Flash Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Arc Flash Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Arc Flash Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

AJ CharnaudCoPtyLtd

Youngstown Glove Company

Cintas Corporation

E-Hazard

Extreme Safety

Enespro PPE

Thorne & Derrick

ProGARM

Sofamel

Ansell

Oberon Company

Regeltex

Shanghai C&G Safety Co., Ltd

Reece Safety Products Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Arc Flash Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Arc Flash Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Arc Flash Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Arc Flash Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Arc Flash Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Arc Flash Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Arc Flash Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Arc Flash Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Arc Flash Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arc Flash Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Arc Flash Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arc Flash Gloves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Arc Flash Gloves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arc Flash Gloves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Arc Flash Gloves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

