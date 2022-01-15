Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market was valued at 440.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A samarium-cobalt (SmCo) magnet, a type of rare earth magnet, is a strong permanent magnet made of an alloy of samarium and cobalt. The manufacturing bases of Samarium-Cobalt Magnet concentrated distribution in China, USA and Japan; some of the key players dominating this market are Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, HPMG, NGYC, CO-STAR and Tianhe Magnetics. Samarium-Cobalt Magnet has the largest application proportion in the field of industrial machinery, with a market share of over 40%. Samarium-Cobalt Magnet has the highest sales volume in the Asia-Pacific region, with a market share close to 85%.

By Market Verdors:

Shin-Etsu

VAC

Galaxy Magnetic

HPMG

NGYC

CO-STAR

Tianhe Magnetics

Electron Energy Corp

Arnold Magnetic

By Types:

SmCo5

Sm2Co17

By Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 SmCo5

1.4.3 Sm2Co17

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Industrial Machinery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market

1.8.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

