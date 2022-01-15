Global 4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde is an important fine chemical product and intermediate for organic synthesis, with wide use in pharmaceutical, aromatizer, pesticide, electroplating and liquid crystal industries.4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde is a white or pale yellow crystalline powder, which is mainly made from para-cresol. Applications of 4-hydroxybenzaldehyde include Pharmaceutical, Aromatizer, Pesticide, Electronic and so on. Among those applications, Aromatizer accounts for the largest market share, which was about 65.60% in 2016. The 4-hydroxybenzaldehyde industry is highly concentrated as China is the major production base. Gulang Hailun is the largest producer with an output of 1287 MT in 2016. Arran Chemical is one of a few companies, which can provide the product for the time being in the international market. Global production of 4-hydroxybenzaldehyde increased from 4156 MT in 2012 to 4581 MT in 2016. There is no doubt that China is the largest production base. As for consumption, China is also the largest consumer with about 94% share in 2016. Europe is the follower, consuming about 146 MT.

By Market Verdors:

Gulang Hailun

Hebei Wanda Chemical

Jiaxing Jinli Chemical

Jiangsu Feiya Chemical

Shouguang Tiancheng Fine Chemical

Nanjing Ningkang Chemical

Jiaxing Jinhe Chemical

Suzhou Inter-China Chemical

Arran Chemical

Kaisheng Chemical

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Pharma Grade

Electronic Grade

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Aromatizer

Pesticide

Electronic

