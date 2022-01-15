Global Maraging Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.The global average price of Maraging Steel is fluctuating, from 32.2 USD/Kg in 2012 to 29.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuating trend in the following five years. The classification of Maraging Steel includes Grade 200, Grade 250, Grade 300 and Grade 350. Maraging steels tend to be described by a number (200, 250, 300 or 350), which indicates the approximate nominal tensile strength in thousands of pounds per square inch; the compositions and required properties are defined in MIL-S-46850D. The higher grades have more cobalt and titanium in the alloy; the compositions below are taken from table 1 of MIL-S-46850D.The proportion of Grade 200 in 2016 is about 30.1%, and the proportion of Grade 250 in 2016 is about 27.9%. Maraging Steel is application in Aerospace, Hydrospace and Tooling. The proportion of Maraging Steel used in Aerospace is about 47.9% in 2016. Market competition is not intense. Hitachi Metals, Universal Stainless, Villares Metals, etc. are the major manufacturers of Maraging Steel. Maraging steel can also be defined as aged steel which is treated with heat and other techniques to cool slowly for strong materials. There is high scope for the Maraging Steel Market in various regions across the globe in the upcoming years..

By Market Verdors:

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

Bohler

By Types:

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade 300

Grade 350

By Applications:

Aerospace

Hydrospace

Tooling

