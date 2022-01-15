Global Paper Coating Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paper coating materials are substances used in coatings over a base paper. These coatings help in imparting the required properties such as gloss, smoothness, chemical resistance, brightness, etc., to the paper.Paper is processed along with plastics, latex, clay and metals to create coated paper products. Certain beneficial characteristics such as longevity, aesthetics, sterility and improved recyclability can be imparted to paper by using coating materials.

By Market Verdors:

Imerys

Omya

BASF

Penford

Michelman

Air Products And Chemicals

Avebe

DowDupont

Mondo Minerals

Roquette

By Types:

GCC

PCC

Kaolin Clay

Talc

Starch

SB latex

Titanium Dioxide

Wax

By Applications:

Thermal Paper

Wrapping Paper

Inkjet Paper

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Paper Coating Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 GCC

1.4.3 PCC

1.4.4 Kaolin Clay

1.4.5 Talc

1.4.6 Starch

1.4.7 SB latex

1.4.8 Titanium Dioxide

1.4.9 Wax

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Thermal Paper

1.5.3 Wrapping Paper

1.5.4 Inkjet Paper

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Paper Coating Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Paper Coating Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

