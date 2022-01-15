Quench Cooler Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report mianly focus on Quench Coolers market. Quenching can either be used to directly control a chemical reaction or in the treatment of an emergency vent stream. For the direct quenching of a chemical reaction when loss of control has occurred, the quench material both cools and dilutes the reactants, thereby slowing down the reaction rate and the rate of heat generation to a controllable level. Quenching may be carried out by adding the quench liquid to the reactor or by discharging the reactants to a dedicated dump tank.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quench Cooler in Global, including the following market information:

Global Quench Cooler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quench Cooler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Phase Quenching Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quench Cooler include KNM Group, Alfalaval, GEA, SBS Corporation, Dry Coolers Inc, Keystone Automation, CRUX Thermal Limited, Klaren International BV and Fives Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quench Cooler companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quench Cooler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quench Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Phase Quenching

Air Quenching

Global Quench Cooler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quench Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Petrochemical

Others

Global Quench Cooler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Quench Cooler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quench Cooler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quench Cooler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KNM Group

Alfalaval

GEA

SBS Corporation

Dry Coolers Inc

Keystone Automation

CRUX Thermal Limited

Klaren International BV

Fives Group

Monroe Environmental Corp

HEIL

