Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report mainly focus on Centrifugal Compressors used for process gas market. Process Gas Compressor is mechanical device that increases the pressure of process gas such as argon, ethylene, fluorine, helium, hydrogen, oxygen, neon, silane, TFE, xenon and other gases, by reducing its volume. This report does not cover compressors for air and nitrogen. Centrifugal compressors, sometimes called radial compressors, are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbing turbomachinery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors in global, including the following market information:

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Stage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors include Elliott, Siemens (Dresser-Rand), Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, GE (Baker Hughes), Burckhardt, Kobelco, Howden Group and Wuxi Compressor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Stage

Multi-Stage

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Natural Gas Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical

Fertilizer

Industrial Gases

Others

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Process Gas Centrifugal Compressors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elliott

Siemens (Dresser-Rand)

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

GE (Baker Hughes)

Burckhardt

Kobelco

Howden Group

Wuxi Compressor

Caterpillar (Solar Turbines)

IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering

KNM Group

Blower works

ShaanGu

