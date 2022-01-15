Process Gas Screw Compressors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report mainly focus on Screw Compressors used for process gas market. Process Gas Compressor is mechanical device that increases the pressure of process gas such as argon, ethylene, fluorine, helium, hydrogen, oxygen, neon, silane, TFE, xenon and other gases, by reducing its volume. This report does not cover compressors for air and nitrogen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Gas Screw Compressors in global, including the following market information:

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Process Gas Screw Compressors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Process Gas Screw Compressors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil-free Screw Compressors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Process Gas Screw Compressors include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, GE, CHKZ LLC, Kobelco, Howden Group, Aerzen and Wuxi Compressor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Process Gas Screw Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil-free Screw Compressors

Oil-injected Screw Compressors

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Natural Gas Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Coal Chemical Industry

Others

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Process Gas Screw Compressors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Process Gas Screw Compressors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Process Gas Screw Compressors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Process Gas Screw Compressors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

GE

CHKZ LLC

Kobelco

Howden Group

Aerzen

Wuxi Compressor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Process Gas Screw Compressors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Process Gas Screw Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Gas Screw Compressors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Process Gas Screw Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Gas Screw Compressors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Gas Screw Compressors Companies

3.8

