Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is expanding at a very rapid rate primarily in major economies such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. This is majorly due to the increasing urbanization, industrialization, rising population, along with increase in middle-class disposable incomes. Additionally, the entry of major construction players from the European Union into the lucrative markets of countries, such as China, in the recent years, has further fueled the industry expansion.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

DowDuPont

Solvay

AkzoNobel

Arkema

Lonza Group

Asahi Glass

Daikin Industries

Ashland

Dynea AS

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

The Lubrizol Corporation

By Types:

Biocides

Dispersants & Wetting Agents

Stabilizers

Defoamers and Dearaters

By Applications:

Architectual

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Biocides

1.4.3 Dispersants & Wetting Agents

1.4.4 Stabilizers

1.4.5 Defoamers and Dearaters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Architectual

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Marine

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market

1.8.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales Volume Market Sh

