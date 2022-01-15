Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market. Risers and Flowlines – these elements become the main transport system for produced fluids from the subsea production system to the surface processing system. Flowlines transport unprocessed fluids from the subsea well to the riser. The riser then transports the fluids to the surface processing system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Risers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines include Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC, Prysmian Group, Vallourec, Saipem SpA (Nexans), JDR, Oceaneering, Schlumberger Limited and Subsea 7, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Risers

Flowlines

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aker Solutions

TechnipFMC

Prysmian Group

Vallourec

Saipem SpA (Nexans)

JDR

Oceaneering

Schlumberger Limited

Subsea 7

Mc Dermott

ArcelorMittal

GE(Baker Hughes)

Airborne Oil & Gas

Cortland (Fibron BX)

Orient Cable

CNOOC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

