Global Vehicle Retarder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vehicle retarder is a device usually used on heavy vehicles to augment or replace some of the functions of primary friction-based braking systems. For the working principal, the vehicle retarder is composed of stator part producing magnetic field and rotor part producing resistance torque through cutting the magnetic lines by rotating of the rotor, so the vehicle retarder can make vehicle decelerating through this torque. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, vehicle retarder industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of vehicle retarder brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the vehicle retarder field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Frenelsa

Voith

ZF

Scania

Telma

Jacobs

Klam

TBK

Shaanxi Fast

SORL

Terca

Hongquan

CAMA

By Types:

Electric retarders

Hydraulic retarder

By Applications:

18-55 MT

55-100 MT

>100 MT

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vehicle Retarder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electric retarders

1.4.3 Hydraulic retarder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 18-55 MT

1.5.3 55-100 MT

1.5.4 >100 MT

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vehicle Retarder Market

1.8.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vehicle Retarder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Vehicle Retarder Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Vehicle Retarder

