Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sulfur hexafluoride is widely used in the electrical industry for its good insulation performance and arc extinguishing performance, such as: circuit breakers, high voltage switches, high voltage transformers, gas-sealed combination capacitors, high voltage transmission lines, transformers, etc. SF6 is also widely used in metal smelting (such as magnesium alloy melting furnace shielding gas), aerospace, medical (X-ray machine, laser machine), meteorology (trace) because of its chemical inertness, non-toxicity, non-combustibility and non-corrosiveness. Analysis), chemical (high-grade car tires, new fire extinguishers).Electronic grade high purity sulfur hexafluoride is an ideal electronic etchant and is widely used in the field of microelectronics.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Asahi Glass

Showa Denko

ChemChina

Air Product

Concorde Specialty Gases

Matheson Tri-Gas

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei

By Types:

Conventional Semiconductor Grade

Fine Electronic Grade

Ultra High Purity Grade

By Applications:

Electronic Component

Chemical Copper

PCB/FPC

Surface Finishing

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Conventional Semiconductor Grade

1.4.3 Fine Electronic Grade

1.4.4 Ultra High Purity Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electronic Component

1.5.3 Chemical Copper

1.5.4 PCB/FPC

1.5.5 Surface Finishing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market

1.8.1 Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

