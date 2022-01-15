Buddhist Supplies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on Buddhist supplies market. Buddhist supplies are used for various specific objects in Buddhist belief activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Buddhist Supplies in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Buddhist Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Buddhist Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Buddha Statue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Buddhist Supplies include Jizo Spring Buddhist Supplies, Garuda Trading, Jalu Jems, Samadhi Cushions and Store, DharmaCrafts, Shakya Handicraft, Monastery Store, Buddha Groove and Beyaly Jewelry (Shenzhen) Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Buddhist Supplies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Buddhist Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Buddhist Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Buddha Statue
- Textile
- Books
- Metal and Jade
- Incense, Lights and Candles
- Others
Global Buddhist Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Buddhist Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Temple
- Residential
- Activity
- Others
Global Buddhist Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Buddhist Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Buddhist Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Buddhist Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Jizo Spring Buddhist Supplies
- Garuda Trading
- Jalu Jems
- Samadhi Cushions and Store
- DharmaCrafts
- Shakya Handicraft
- Monastery Store
- Buddha Groove
- Beyaly Jewelry (Shenzhen) Limited
- Jinzhou Huamei Quartz Electrical Appliance
- Jinjiang Jiaxing Groups
- Classic Jewelry & Accessory Limited
- Art’s King
- Fuzhou Enjoy Art & Craft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Buddhist Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Buddhist Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Buddhist Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Buddhist Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Buddhist Supplies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Buddhist Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Buddhist Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Buddhist Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Buddhist Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Buddhist Supplies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buddhist Supplies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Buddhist Supplies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buddhist Supplies Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Buddhist Supplies Market Size Markets,
