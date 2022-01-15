Dry Pasta Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dry Pasta can also be defined as factory-made pasta because it is usually produced in large amounts that require large machines with superior processing capabilities to manufacture. Dried pasta is mainly shipped over to farther locations and has a longer shelf life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Pasta in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Pasta Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dry Pasta companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Pasta market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Insta Pasta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Pasta include Nestle, Barilla, Buitoni, Agnesi, Trader Joe’s, Ronzoni, Betty Crocker, Lipton and De Cecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dry Pasta manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Insta Pasta

No-insta Pasta

Global Dry Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane & Train

Others

Global Dry Pasta Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Pasta sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dry Pasta sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestle

Barilla

Buitoni

Agnesi

Trader Joe’s

Ronzoni

Betty Crocker

Lipton

De Cecco

Kraft Foods

Fratelli

Knorr

Annie’s Homegrown

Martelli

Vermicelli

Store brands

Mueller’s

Creamette

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Pasta Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dry Pasta Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry Pasta Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry Pasta Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry Pasta Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry Pasta Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Pasta Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry Pasta Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry Pasta Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry Pasta Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry Pasta Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Pasta Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Pasta Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Pasta Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry Pasta Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Pasta Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dry Pasta Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Insta Pasta

4.1.3 No-insta Pasta

4.2 By Type – Global Dry Pasta Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By

