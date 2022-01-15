Dry Pasta Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dry Pasta can also be defined as factory-made pasta because it is usually produced in large amounts that require large machines with superior processing capabilities to manufacture. Dried pasta is mainly shipped over to farther locations and has a longer shelf life.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Pasta in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dry Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dry Pasta Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Dry Pasta companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dry Pasta market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Insta Pasta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dry Pasta include Nestle, Barilla, Buitoni, Agnesi, Trader Joe’s, Ronzoni, Betty Crocker, Lipton and De Cecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dry Pasta manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dry Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dry Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Insta Pasta
- No-insta Pasta
Global Dry Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dry Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Restaurant
- Airplane & Train
- Others
Global Dry Pasta Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dry Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dry Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dry Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dry Pasta sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dry Pasta sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nestle
- Barilla
- Buitoni
- Agnesi
- Trader Joe’s
- Ronzoni
- Betty Crocker
- Lipton
- De Cecco
- Kraft Foods
- Fratelli
- Knorr
- Annie’s Homegrown
- Martelli
- Vermicelli
- Store brands
- Mueller’s
- Creamette
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dry Pasta Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dry Pasta Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dry Pasta Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dry Pasta Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dry Pasta Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dry Pasta Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dry Pasta Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dry Pasta Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dry Pasta Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dry Pasta Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dry Pasta Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Pasta Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Pasta Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Pasta Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry Pasta Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Pasta Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dry Pasta Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Insta Pasta
4.1.3 No-insta Pasta
4.2 By Type – Global Dry Pasta Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By
