Global Zeolite Membrane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zeolites — crystals composed of silicon, oxygen and aluminum — are good filters. Their porous structure can be fashioned into membranes to separate small molecules like water and carbon dioxide from larger ones.There are a few players in zeolite membrane market such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kiriyama Glass Works, Fraunhofer IKTS, etc. Among them, Mitsubishi Chemical is the largest one with the percentage of 68.91% market share in 2019. Followed by Hitachi Zosen Corporation accounted for 8.68% market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Chemical(Mitsui E&S Group)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Kiriyama Glass Works

Fraunhofer IKTS

Jiangsu Nine Heaven Hi-Tech

Dalian HST Technology

NGK INSULATORS

Mitsui E&S Group

By Types:

NaA

CHA

By Applications:

Solvent Dehydration

Bioethanol Process

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Zeolite Membrane Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Zeolite Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 NaA

1.4.3 CHA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zeolite Membrane Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Solvent Dehydration

1.5.3 Bioethanol Process

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Zeolite Membrane Market

1.8.1 Global Zeolite Membrane Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zeolite Membrane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zeolite Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Zeolite Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Zeolite Membrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Zeolite Membrane Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Zeolite Membrane Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Zeolite Membrane Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Zeolite Membrane Sales Volume Growth Rate (20

