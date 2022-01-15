Global Electrical Conduit Pipe Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The plastic segment in the material category is expected to grow at a high rate as compared to the metal segment in the coming years.The plastic segment is further categorized by HDPE, LDPE, PVC and others. Of these, the HDPE sub segment is soaring across the globe in terms of usage. This higher adoption has resulted in this sub segment to be highly attractive and can be considered worth investing in.Growing urbanization increases demand for electrical conduit pipe. It is estimated that China, the U.S. and India are prominent regions where rural areas are being converted into urban areas and these countries will collectively be responsible for more than a 50% share of the growth in the construction industry by the end of 2020. With this continuous growth in the building & construction industry, the demand for electrical conduit pipes is expected to increase over the forecast period with the increase in urbanization. Moreover, increasing projects in the field of electrification and power supply also provide ample opportunity for the growth of the electrical conduit pipe market.

By Market Verdors:

Aliaxis

Atkore International Holdings

Mexichem

JM Eagle

Cantex

Wienerberger

Sekisui Chemical

D.P.Jindal

Zekelman Industries

National Pipe And Plastics

Lesso

Nan Ya Plastics

Premier Conduit

International Metal Hose

OPW

Sanco Industries

Pipelife International

ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK

By Types:

Rigid Conduit Pipe

Flexible Conduit Pipe

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

