Fascinating Clean Energy Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow (PDF No. of Pages: 156)

In recent decades, industrialization, coupled with the rising population and urbanization, has gained massive traction across the world, especially in Asian countries. With this rapid transformation, energy needs were majorly sufficed by fossil fuels, which, over time, caused havoc to the sustainability of ecology. As the world is experiencing severe consequences of climate change, clean energy sources have started gaining traction across the world. The contemporary major sources of clean energy that can replace fossil fuels are solar, wind, water bodies and ocean, biofuel, geothermal, and wind. At the beginning of the 21st century, the renewable sources of energy were contributing a minimal amount to the entire energy supply of the world; but in recent years, clean energy sources are significantly contributing to the total energy supply of the world.

Among all clean energy sources, hydro energy sources initially held the largest share in the total clean energy consumption and the overall clean energy market, but recently solar and wind have contributed significantly. Marine energy sources are currently in the nascent stage; but they are anticipated to gain huge market share in the clean energy market coming years due to increasing investments in the development of innovative ocean energy converters. Meanwhile, solar and bioenergy are getting hugely implemented across numerous industry verticals and finding its applications in commercial and household for clean energy related projects.

Clean Energy End User:-

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The List of Companies – Clean Energy Market

ABB Ltd.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Électricité de France S.A.

General Electric Company

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Siemens AG

Suzlon Energy Limited

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

