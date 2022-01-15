Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer. Dissolved Gas Analyzer is used to determine the concentrations of specific gasses dissolved in the oil. Insulating materials within transformers and electrical equipment break down to liberate gases within the unit. The distribution of these gases can be related to the type of electrical fault, and the rate of gas generation can indicate the severity of the fault. The identity of the gases being generated by a particular unit can be very useful information in any preventative maintenance program.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Multi Gas Analyzers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer include General Electric, ABB, Qualitrol, Morgan Schaffer, Sieyuan Electric, Advanced Energy Company, Weidmann Electrical Technology, Gatron and SDMyers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Multi Gas Analyzers
- Single Gas Analyzers
Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Transformer
- Transmission & Distributor Transformer
- Others
Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- General Electric
- ABB
- Qualitrol
- Morgan Schaffer
- Sieyuan Electric
- Advanced Energy Company
- Weidmann Electrical Technology
- Gatron
- SDMyers
- Drallim
- MTE Meter Test Equipment AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Dissolved Gas Analyzer Companies
3.8
