Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners (or under-vehicle inspection system) generally consists of imaging systems mounted on a roadway and used at facility access points, particularly at secure facilities. An under-vehicle inspection system is used to detect threatssuch as bombsthat are hidden underneath vehicles. Cameras capture images of the undercarriage of the vehicle for manual or automated visual inspection by security personnel or systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Permanent (Embedded in The Road) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners include Chemring Group, Gatekeeper Security, Duos Technologies Inc, Uveye, Advanced Detection Technology, NESTOR Technologies, FARO Technologie, Aventura Technologies and The Stratech Group Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Permanent (Embedded in The Road)

Fixed (Attached to The Road’s Surface)

Portable (Mobile)

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civil

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicle Undercarriage Scanners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemring Group

Gatekeeper Security

Duos Technologies Inc

Uveye

Advanced Detection Technology

NESTOR Technologies

FARO Technologie

Aventura Technologies

The Stratech Group Limited

COMM PORT Technologies Inc

VOP CZ, Sp

TeleRadio Engineering

Nanjing Sok An Electronics

Shenzhen Fu Yu Electronic

Xwsesa

Shenzhen Smile Electronics

SECOM

