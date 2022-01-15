Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopolymer coating is the coating using polymers obtained from living organisms such as DNA, RNA, starch, cellulose and proteins. The biopolymer coating is an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum based coating solutions offering broad coating applications and usage while achieving desired biodegradability. The biopolymer coating is suitable to be used on various fibre and paper materials as it can be applied using conventional spray systems. Recent innovations in technology have developed new biopolymer coating in the market with appropriate biocompatibility, degradation rate and physical properties for various industry specific coating applications.Shift in consumer preference towards eco-friendly and cost-effective materials usage in packaging industry should favor biopolymer coatings market size. They are derived alone or in combination from lipid, proteins & polysaccharides. Antioxidants, antimicrobial agents and pigments are added during production process to improve product properties. High flexibility, low oxygen, water vapor permeability, and rigid mechanical strength are key properties which should boost biopolymer coatings demand. Recyclable and biodegradable products generate less scrap materials and thereby enhance production process.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

Cargill

NatureWorks

By Types:

Bio PU Coatings

Bio PA Coatings

Bio PBS Coatings

PLA Coatings

Starch Coatings

Cellulose Esters

Nitrocellulose Coatings

Wax Coatings

Soy Protein Coatings

By Applications:

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Construction

Textile

Healthcare Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biopolymer Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bio PU Coatings

1.4.3 Bio PA Coatings

1.4.4 Bio PBS Coatings

1.4.5 PLA Coatings

1.4.6 Starch Coatings

1.4.7 Cellulose Esters

1.4.8 Nitrocellulose Coatings

1.4.9 Wax Coatings

1.4.10 Soy Protein Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Food and Beverages

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Textile

1.5.7 Healthcare Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biopolymer Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biopolymer Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biopolymer Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biopolymer Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biopolymer Coatings Production Sites, Area

