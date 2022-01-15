Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fully Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fully Automated External Defibrillators in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Fully Automated External Defibrillators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fully Automated External Defibrillators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Phase Wave Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fully Automated External Defibrillators include Philips, Zoll, Physio-Control, Laerdal Medical, Cardiac Science, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, HeartSine Technologies and A.M.I. Italia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fully Automated External Defibrillators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Phase Wave
- Biphase Wave
Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Public access
- Hospitals
- Training
- Home
- Others
Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fully Automated External Defibrillators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fully Automated External Defibrillators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fully Automated External Defibrillators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fully Automated External Defibrillators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Philips
- Zoll
- Physio-Control
- Laerdal Medical
- Cardiac Science
- Nihon Kohden
- Schiller
- HeartSine Technologies
- A.M.I. Italia
- Defibtech
- Metrax GmbH
- Mediana
- Instramed
- METsis Medikal
- Mindray
- Beijing M&B Electronic
- Shenzhen XFT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fully Automated External Defibrillators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fully Automated External Defibrillators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fully Automated External Defibrillators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fully Automated External Defibrillators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fully Automate
