Gas Process Filters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gas Process Filters are used for removal of solid particles, contaminants and other foreign substances in gas. Fluid or particulate contaminations of gas can significantly impair the service life of major components of systems and plants. Therefore, this can result in costly maintenance and repair work, or even complete downtime. Indeed, the aim is the reliable removal of particles (sand, dust, abrasion, paraffin, asphaltene, etc.) and fluids (aerosols, oil mist, condensate, etc.).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Process Filters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Gas Process Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Gas Process Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Gas Process Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gas Process Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cartridge Process filters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gas Process Filters include Hlliard, HYDAC, Membrane Solutions, Porous Media, Parker, Graver, Delta Pure, AJR Filtration and Purolator, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gas Process Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gas Process Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Process Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cartridge Process filters
- Activated Carbon Process filters
- Bag Process filters
- Others
Global Gas Process Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Process Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Offshore and Marine
- Power
- Chemical Processing
- Petrochemical Industry and Refinery
- Industrial Pumps
- Others
Global Gas Process Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Process Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gas Process Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gas Process Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gas Process Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Gas Process Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hlliard
- HYDAC
- Membrane Solutions
- Porous Media
- Parker
- Graver
- Delta Pure
- AJR Filtration
- Purolator
- Induvac
- SPX FLOW
- CDB Engineering S.p.A
- Critical Process Filtration
- YAMASHIN Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gas Process Filters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gas Process Filters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gas Process Filters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gas Process Filters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gas Process Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gas Process Filters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gas Process Filters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gas Process Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gas Process Filters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gas Process Filters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gas Process Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Process Filters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Process Filters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Process Filters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas Process Filters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Process Filters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gas Process F
