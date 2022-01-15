Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CEPs are used for the delivery of parcels and documents to various types of customers such as business customers, retail customers, and government agencies. The documents and parcels delivered by the CEP vendors are non-palletized items and weigh less than 110 pounds. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered within a day or two and also as per the requirements of a customer. Whereas, courier service providers deliver shipments that are in very short distance. In addition, CEP vendors provide various value-added services to customers, further enhancing the delivery process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market was valued at 470450 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 701170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) include Allied Express, AK Express, Aramex, FedEx, United Parcel Service, Interlink Express Parcels, One World Express, DTDC and TNT Express, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air

Ship

Road

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business-to-business (B2B)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allied Express

AK Express

Aramex

FedEx

United Parcel Service

Interlink Express Parcels

One World Express

DTDC

TNT Express

DX Group

Deutsche Post DHL

ONS Express & Logistics

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Antron Express

City Link

Naparex

A1Express

Bring Couriers

Hermes Europe

Parcelforce Worldwide

General Logistics Systems

