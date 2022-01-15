Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CEPs are used for the delivery of parcels and documents to various types of customers such as business customers, retail customers, and government agencies. The documents and parcels delivered by the CEP vendors are non-palletized items and weigh less than 110 pounds. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered within a day or two and also as per the requirements of a customer. Whereas, courier service providers deliver shipments that are in very short distance. In addition, CEP vendors provide various value-added services to customers, further enhancing the delivery process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market was valued at 470450 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 701170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) include Allied Express, AK Express, Aramex, FedEx, United Parcel Service, Interlink Express Parcels, One World Express, DTDC and TNT Express, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Air
- Ship
- Road
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Business-to-business (B2B)
- Business-to-consumer (B2C)
- Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Allied Express
- AK Express
- Aramex
- FedEx
- United Parcel Service
- Interlink Express Parcels
- One World Express
- DTDC
- TNT Express
- DX Group
- Deutsche Post DHL
- ONS Express & Logistics
- Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)
- Antron Express
- City Link
- Naparex
- A1Express
- Bring Couriers
- Hermes Europe
- Parcelforce Worldwide
- General Logistics Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Companies
