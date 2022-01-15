Elastography Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Elastography is a medical imaging modality that maps the elastic properties and stiffness of soft tissue. The main idea is that whether the tissue is hard or soft will give diagnostic information about the presence or status of disease. For example, cancerous tumours will often be harder than the surrounding tissue, and diseased livers are stiffer than healthy ones.The most prominent techniques use ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to make both the stiffness map and an anatomical image for comparison.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastography in Global, including the following market information:

Global Elastography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Elastography market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrasound Elastography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Elastography include Siemens-healthineers, Hitachi Medical Systems, Supersonic Imagine, ECHOSENS, ESAOTE SPA, Resoundant, Michigan Medicine, Mayo Clinic and Second Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Elastography companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Elastography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Elastography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrasound Elastography

Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE)

Others

Global Elastography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Elastography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancers

Musculoskeletal

Liver

Others

Global Elastography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Elastography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Elastography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Elastography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens-healthineers

Hitachi Medical Systems

Supersonic Imagine

ECHOSENS

ESAOTE SPA

Resoundant

Michigan Medicine

Mayo Clinic

Second Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University

Qscan Radiology Clinics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Elastography Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Elastography Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Elastography Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Elastography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Elastography Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Elastography Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Elastography Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Elastography Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Elastography Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastography Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elastography Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastography Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Elastography Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ultrasound Elastography

4.1.3 Mag

