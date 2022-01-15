Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An automatic deformation monitoring system is a group of interacting, interrelated, or interdependent software and hardware elements forming a complex whole for deformation monitoring that, once set up, does not require human input to function.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Deformation Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Geodetic Measuring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Deformation Monitoring System include Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon), Nova Metrix, Geokon, Aimil, Geosense, Sisgeo, RST Instruments, Measurand and Marmota Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Deformation Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Geodetic Measuring Devices
- Geotechnical Measuring Devices
- Others
Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Civil Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Construction
- Geology
- Others
Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automatic Deformation Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automatic Deformation Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon)
- Nova Metrix
- Geokon
- Aimil
- Geosense
- Sisgeo
- RST Instruments
- Measurand
- Marmota Engineering
- Mine Design Technologies
- Geocomp Corporation
- Topcon
- Trimble
- CST/berger
- South Group
- FOIF
- Boif
- Dadi
- TJOP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Players in Global Market
3.6.1
