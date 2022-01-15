Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An automatic deformation monitoring system is a group of interacting, interrelated, or interdependent software and hardware elements forming a complex whole for deformation monitoring that, once set up, does not require human input to function.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Deformation Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Geodetic Measuring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Deformation Monitoring System include Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon), Nova Metrix, Geokon, Aimil, Geosense, Sisgeo, RST Instruments, Measurand and Marmota Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Deformation Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Geodetic Measuring Devices

Geotechnical Measuring Devices

Others

Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Construction

Geology

Others

Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Deformation Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Deformation Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon)

Nova Metrix

Geokon

Aimil

Geosense

Sisgeo

RST Instruments

Measurand

Marmota Engineering

Mine Design Technologies

Geocomp Corporation

Topcon

Trimble

CST/berger

South Group

FOIF

Boif

Dadi

TJOP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Deformation Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.6.1

