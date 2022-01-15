Rotor Spinning Machinery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Rotor Spinning Machinery market. Rotor spinning is a technology for creating yarn without using a spindle. It is also known as break spinning or Open-end spinning. There is no roving stage or re-packaging on an auto-coner. This system is much less labour-intensive and faster than ring spinning. The Rotor design is the key to the operation of the open-ended spinners. Each type of fibre may require a different rotor design for optimal product quality and processing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotor Spinning Machinery in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Rotor Spinning Machinery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotor Spinning Machinery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self-venting Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotor Spinning Machinery include Saurer, Rieter, Murata Machinery, Toyota Textile Machinery, Trutzschler, Lakshmi Machine Works, JINGWEI, Savio Macchine Tessili and Zhejiang Taitan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotor Spinning Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self-venting Type

Pumping Type

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Fibres

Plant Fibres

Others

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotor Spinning Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotor Spinning Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rotor Spinning Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Rotor Spinning Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saurer

Rieter

Murata Machinery

Toyota Textile Machinery

Trutzschler

Lakshmi Machine Works

JINGWEI

Savio Macchine Tessili

Zhejiang Taitan

Rifa

ATE

Marzoli Spinning Solutions

Chunrui Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rotor Spinning Machinery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rotor Spinning Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotor Spinning Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotor Spinning Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotor Spinning Machinery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotor Spinning Machinery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotor Spinning Machinery Companies

