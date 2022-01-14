Swimwear Market Segmentation, Main Players, Size, SWOT Analysis 2021 to 2028

People engaged in water sports or water based activities such as swimming, diving, skiing, sun-bathing, surfing, etc. widely use swimwear. These swimsuits are light-weight and comfortable that make them suitable for high performance water-based activities and water sports. Besides, they provide agility to the person while swimming or performing various water sports.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing popularity of water sports amongst the young population and an increase in spending capacity of people on recreational and sports activities, are the crucial factors contributing to the growth of swimwear market. Moreover, increasing demand of luxury swimwear that offers various features including comfort, trendy prints, convenient cuts, and enhanced slimming effect, amongst women, is driving the market growth. Besides, rapid increase in the number of spa and beauty centers across the globe is also contributing to the increased demand for specialty swimsuits amongst women.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Swimwear Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the swimwear market with detailed market segmentation by end user and distribution channel. The global swimwear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading swimwear market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global swimwear market is segmented into end user and distribution channel. By end user, the swimwear market is classified into men and women. By distribution channel, the swimwear market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

