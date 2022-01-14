Carpets and Rugs Market 2022 Research Insights, Leading Players, Current Trends And COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Carpets and rugs add beauty and style to the living space. They enhance and brighten up the dark or gloomy rooms. They act as a passive air filter by trapping the dust particles, thus, keep the indoor breathing zone dust free. Moreover, they offer comfort and warmth during the winter season and at the areas where climate is considerably cold. Additionally, they absorb the noise of televisions, computers, home theatres, making the place peaceful.

Leading Carpets and Rugs Market Players:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Taekett S.A.

Home Depot, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Dixie Group, Inc.

Orientals Weavers Carpet Company

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Victoria Plc

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing number of renovation and refurbishing activities and rising trend of interior designing are the crucial factor driving the growth of carpets & rugs market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income levels of consumers across the globe are the factors expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs of raw materials leading to high product cost is expected to hinder the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Carpets & Rugs Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the carpets & rugs market with detailed market segmentation by product type, material, and end use. The global carpets & rugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carpets & rugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global carpets & rugs market is segmented into product type, material, and end use. By product type, the carpets & rugs market is bifurcated into woven, tufted, needle-punched, knotted, flat weave, and others. By material, the carpets & rugs market is bifurcated into nylon, polyester, polypropylene, and others. By end use, the carpets & rugs market is bifurcated into residential and commercial.

