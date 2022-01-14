Resistance Band Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by Prominent Companies: Performance Health, LLC (TheraBand),Perform Better Inc.,Serious Steel LLC.,Bodylastics International Inc.

Resistance bands flat or tubular shaped bands used for resistance training involving heavy weights at gyms and health clubs. They are also used at rehabilitation centers for therapy sessions and to help patients get back to their exercise regime. Resistance bands are available in different colors viz-a-viz yellow, red, green, blue, and black. Generally, the darker the color of resistance band the more is its weight and vice versa. These resistance bands come with different levels of resistance and serve different purposes. There are five main categories of resistance bands i.e., lightest, light, medium, heavy, and heaviest. Resistance bands increase the flexibility and mobility of body. Therefore, they are widely used at gyms and fitness centers.

Leading Resistance Band Market Players:

Performance Health, LLC (TheraBand)

Perform Better Inc.

Serious Steel LLC.

Bodylastics International Inc.

Black Mountain Products Inc.

Prosource

Wacces

ZAJ FIT

Xtreme Bands

Fitness Anywhere LLC.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Rising awareness about fitness and increasing number of fitness enthusiasts across the globe are the major factors propelling market growth. Resistance bands improve mobility and agility of the body which enhance muscular strength and improve the performance. Therefore, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, sports person, and physical trainers highly prefer resistance bands. Moreover, large number of people demand affordable fitness products to perform exercises at home. This is also expected to boost the demand for resistance bands over the forecast period.

The “Global Resistance Band Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the resistance band market with detailed market segmentation by type and distribution channel. The global resistance band market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading resistance band market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global resistance band market is segmented into type and distribution channel. By type, the resistance band market is bifurcated into tubes and flat & loops. By distribution channel, the resistance band market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

