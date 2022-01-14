Metal Oxide Film Resistors MARKET TECHNOLOGY, NEW INNOVATIONS, FORECAST REPORT TO 2028

Metal-oxide film resistors are fixed form, axial resistors. They are made of ceramic rod that is coated with a thin film of metal oxides, such as tin oxide. Metal oxide resistors can withstand higher temperatures than carbon or metal film resistors. Factors such as increasing sales of electric vehicles are creating profitable opportunities for the metal oxide film resistors market in the forecast period.

Leading Metal Oxide Film Resistors Market Players:

Fukushima Futaba Electric

Hokuriku Electric Industry

Panasonic Corporation

RoHM Semiconductor

TE Connectivity

UniOhm

Vishay

Viking Tech Corp

Yageo

Zealway Electronics

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing demand of high-performance electrical and electronic products, increasing adoption of 4G networks, and advanced technologies in the automotive industry are driving the growth of the metal oxide film resistors market. The increasing presence of local manufacturers may restrain the growth of the metal oxide film resistors market. Furthermore, increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles is anticipated to create market opportunities for the metal oxide film resistors market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal Oxide Film Resistors Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the metal oxide film resistors market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of metal oxide film resistors market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global metal oxide film resistors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal oxide film resistors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the metal oxide film resistors market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global metal oxide film resistors market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into 1% resistance tolerance, 2% resistance tolerance, and 5% resistance tolerance. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into telecommunication, medical equipment, TV and monitors, automotive electronics, and others.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

