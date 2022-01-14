North America Adhesive Tapes Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2028 | 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Intertape Polymer Group
Business Market Insights Presents “Global North America Adhesive Tapes Market” offers Current and revolutionary Market scenario, product segmentation, and competitive positioning for North America Adhesive Tapes Market globally for its business expansion strategies.
Using adhesive tape instead of mechanical fasteners can change many product design areas and manufacturing efficiency. Screws, bolts, clips, rivets, and other mechanical fastening systems are quickly replaced by adhesive tapes due to their design and assembly advantages. Mechanical fasteners are considered the strongest and reliable joining methods. However, connecting different surfaces is a challenge because the material may tear due to tensile stress under high pressure. Therefore, it lacks reliability and long-term responsibility. These tapes eliminate the challenges related to traditional fastening systems and extend the life of a product.
A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the North America adhesive tapes market are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Scapa, and tesa SE.
North America Adhesive Tapes Market – By Resin Type
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
- Others
North America Adhesive Tapes Market – By Technology
- Water-Based Adhesive Tapes
- Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes
- Hot-Melt- Based Adhesive Tapes
North America Adhesive Tapes Market – By Tape Backing Material
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Paper
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Others
North America Adhesive Tapes Market – By Application
- Packaging
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Others
In terms of resin type, the rubber segment accounted for the largest share of the North America adhesive tapes market in 2020. In terms of technology, the solvent-based adhesive tapes segment held a larger market share of the North America adhesive tapes market in 2020. In terms of tape backing material, the polypropylene (PP) segment held a larger market share of the North America adhesive tapes market in 2020. Further, the automotive segment held a larger share of the North America adhesive tapes market based on application in 2020.
