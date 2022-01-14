Graphic Films Market 2022| Opportunity Assessment, Future Scope and Potential of Industry by 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Graphic films are made out of materials that can be drawn into thin sheets and are mostly emblazoned with attractive designs. These films are often used to substitute paints and distempers on walls and other areas. Graphic films find application in the automotive and advertising industry for making promotional banners and vehicle wraps. Further, graphics films are projected as a cost-effective alternative to conventional films. Graphic films are used in the automotive and advertising industry for making promotional banners and vehicle coater. Graphic films have wild applications such as anti-graffiti, advertisement, promotional banners and pamphlets applications. When compared to traditional films, graphic films are expected to be the most cost-effective alternative.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global graphic films market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as growth in the construction industry and improvements in the standard of living of the consumers in developed and developing countries. Graphic films are often glued on walls of malls and shopping centers to promote certain products or services. Furthermore, graphic films largely add to the aesthetics of a building and this factor has led to increased adoption of such films. Moreover, low installation and maintenance costs coupled with growth in demand for wrap advertisement further boost the demand for graphic films globally. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are the crucial factor anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the projected period. Likewise, continuous improvement in digital printing techniques is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the key players in the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Graphic Films Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the graphic films market with detailed market segmentation by polymer, film type, end user, printing technology and geography. The global graphic films market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading graphic films market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global graphic films market is segmented on the basis of polymer, film type, end user and printing technology. On the basis of polymer, the graphic films market is segmented into, polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC). On the basis of film type, the market is bifurcated into, opaque films, reflective films, transparent films, translucent films and others. Based on end-user, the global graphic films market is segmented into, automotive, promotional & advertisement, industrial and others. On the basis of printing technology the global graphic films market is divided into, flexography, rotogravure, offset and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global graphic films market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The graphic films market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the graphic films market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the graphic films market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘graphic films market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the graphic films market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from graphic films market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for graphic films in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the graphic films market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the graphic films market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

Achilles USA, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

Drytac Corporation

DUNMORE

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

HEXIS S.A.

Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF)

TEKRA

