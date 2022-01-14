Pesticides Market 2022| Global Opportunity Analysis, Statistics, Industry Size, Share, Competitive Landscape With Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Pesticides are chemical or biological agents which are introduced to control or destroy the growth of pests and other unwanted species that are harmful to crop growth. They are applied before as well as after harvest operations to protect crops from deterioration during storage and transportation. Also, some pesticides help in enhancing farm yield by preventing thinning and premature falling of fruits and regulate the overall growth of plants.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The pesticides market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of biopesticides and demand for crop protection by farmers. Stringent regulations associated with the harmful impacts of product use in the environment are expected to hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of biopesticides and rising shift towards their usage offers growth opportunity for the pesticides market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Pesticides Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pesticides market with detailed market segmentation by type, product type, formulation, application and geography. The global pesticides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pesticides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, formulation and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as synthetic and biological. By product type, the market is segmented as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and others. On the basis of the formulation, the market is segmented as dry and liquid. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as cereal, fruit, plantation crop, vegetable and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pesticides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pesticides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pesticides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pesticides market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘pesticides market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the pesticides market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from pesticides market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for pesticides in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the pesticides market.

The report also includes the profiles of key pesticides companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ADAMA Ltd.

AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

China National Chemical Corporation Ltd.

DowDuPont

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta AG

