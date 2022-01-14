Fertilizers Market 2022| Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Fertilizers are chemical compounds that are applied to crops in order to boost their yield. Farmers employ fertilizers on crops and soils on a regular basis to boost crop yields. Plants require important nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, which are all present in the fertilizers. They improve the soil’s water retention and fertility. Fertilizers are used to provide additional nutrients to the plants. Nitrogen-rich fertilizers are used for the greening of lawns. Moreover, organic fertilizers improve the texture and fertility of the soil.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fertilizers Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fertilizers market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fertilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid, powder, granular.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into agriculture, horticulture, gardening, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Rising demand for fertilizers from the agricultural sector owing to boost the crop yield and provide better nutrients to the crops is the factor primarily driving the market growth.

Moreover, growing adoption of fertilizers across the home gardens segment is also propelling the market growth .

Additionally, rising awareness about crop nutrition amongst the farmers across the globe is expected to further drive the market growth over the upcoming years.

Restraints

However, reducing soil fertility due to the excessive usage of fertilizers may hinder the market growth.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fertilizers market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FERTILIZERS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the fertilizers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from fertilizers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fertilizers in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the fertilizers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

The Mosaic Company

BASF SE

Yara

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Nutrien Ltd.

OCP

ICL

Uralkali

California Organic Fertilizers, Inc.

AgroLiquid

National Fertilizers Limited

CF Fertilisers UK

Origin Fertilisers

OMEX

Union Chemicals Co. LLC

Saudi United Fertilizer Company

Agrico

Merck KGaA

BioFert Manufacturing Inc.

