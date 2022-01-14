High Speed Cable Market to hit US$ 17,110.52, Globally, by 2028 at 6.9% CAGR: The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 10,731.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17,110.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

In July 2020, Phoenix Contact E-Mobility announced that it is expanding its production capacity with a new facility in Poland. The 15,000 m² plant at the Science and Technology Park Rzeszów-Dworzysko will be built by full-service logistics and commercial real estate developer Panattoni. The new facility is set to be completed by 2021. The new location has already borne witness to the dynamics of the e-mobility market. The startup team has already developed into 300 personnel, much more quickly than planned. The production facility manufactures AC charging cables, infrastructure charging sockets for AC charging stations and home chargers, and vehicle charging inlets across eight production lines.

Evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements are helping to reshape the EVs industry significantly. China is one of the leading regions in terms of EV adoption. China is also the world’s largest automobile market, with a rapidly increasing number of new fully electric or plug-in hybrid car sales. In Europe, Germany is offering financial incentives to consumers to purchase EVs. OEMs and suppliers across the globe are preparing for the shift toward EVs and away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the scope of installing charging facilities at residential, commercial, and government buildings is also growing. For instance, in November 2021, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)—the largest state-controlled refiner by capacity in India—announced establishing EV charging facilities at 10,000 fuel outlets in the coming three to five years. IOC and two other public sector oil firms would install 22,000 EV charging stations in the coming years to assist in reaching the nation’s target to lower carbon intensity and reach net zero emissions by 2070

APAC held the largest share in the EV charging cable market in 2020. Asia Pacific has surfaced as the leading and fastest-growing region in the global automobile manufacturing space due to extensive manufacturing facilities in China, India, and Japan; a massive consumer base; and the presence of key market players. China is the largest market for electric vehicles in Asia Pacific, with the high dominance of charging stations. The EV charging cables market in the region is mainly driven by the increasing production of electric vehicles and the upgradation of technologies. Innovations by vehicle manufacturing companies and investments by government agencies have boosted the auto production in Asia Pacific, propelling the demand for electric vehicles. The majority of EV demand is coming from Asia’s three most advanced economies, China, South Korea, and Japan. The regional EV market will endure to rise at an exponential rate in the coming years, backed by robust sales growth in China, South Korea, and Japan, as well as in India and Singapore. Mentioned countries in Asia are seeking forward to support EV to lower emissions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on High Speed Cable Market

According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption in supply chain, cancellations of events, and delay in product releases and other industry activities. Several manufacturers had to temporarily halt their manufacturing units owing to containment measures and raw material shortage. Further, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products including high speed cables experienced delay in lead times, which has negatively affected the supply chain of the high speed cable market. This have had a negative impact on the high speed cables market growth in 2020. However, the supply chain of high speed cable started to stabilize from late Q4 of 2020 as economics reopened and the high speed cable market gain positive traction from 2021

Emergence of E-Mobility and Advanced Charging Technologies to Propel EV Charging Cable Market Growth in Coming Years:

Electric vehicle adoption stays as a key within automotive market developments and decarbonizing in the transport sector. The government’s focus on improving e-mobility adoption will create more demand for EVs. The transition to electrified mobility is the government’s main focus for lowering carbon emissions. With government bodies looking ahead to electrify their buses, trains, and other public transportation, the demand for EVs is also increasing. Widespread and reliable public infrastructure would help the EV to hit on roads rapidly. Deployment of EV charging stations at bus depots and railway stations will rise. In Europe, the US, and China, government bodies are investing in e-mobility. With the growing number of EV models in mentioned countries, the scope of e-mobility is also rising. Pure EV and BEV are in the majority in the context of availability. Parties such as PTV’s UK team and SP Energy Networks have been working together since 2019 to predict how e-mobility will be over the next three decades.

EV Charging Cable Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the EV charging cables market is bifurcated into private charging and public charging. The market for the private charging segment has witnessed significant growth in recent times. Private EV charging is gaining momentum across the world. In countries, such as India, government bodies are taking steps to propel the installation of private EV charging. For instance, the Indian government will charge US$ 33.67 for deploying private charging stations for the light commercial electric vehicles at apartments, malls, hospitals, and other private properties. The price is applicable for the first 30,000 applicants post-government subsidy of US$ 80.80. In Delhi, the empanelment will be convoyed by introducing a new and single window facility for installing EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces including residential spaces, such as apartments and group housing societies, commercial spaces, and institutional buildings.

EV Charging Cable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leoni AG, TE Connectivity, BESEN, Aptiv, and Coroplast are among the key players profiled during the study of the EV charging cable market. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

The players operating in the high speed cable market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2021, Credo announced the first offering of 800G HiWire active electrical cables for next generation decentralized data centers and AI servers.

In 2020, Broadcom and Microsoft joined the HiWire Consortium, which is developing active cable standards for data centre copper connectivity with speeds of 400 and 800 gigabits per second.

