South America Overhead Console Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future:Flex ltd, Grupo Antolin, Hella GmbH and Co. KGAA

The overhead console market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 314.13 million in 2021 to US$ 396.68 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The automotive manufacturing sector in the SAM region is witnessing growth owing to the presence of many OEM and automakers in the region. Brazil benefits from being a potentially large domestic market with low vehicle ownership and a growing economy. Moreover, the growing automotive production is supporting the growth of the overhead console market in the region. As per OICA, Brazil witnessed a growth of 2.2% Y-o-Y in the total vehicle production in 2019 and produced 2,448,490 cars before the outbreak of COVID-19. Moreover, the region has the presence of major automakers such as General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, Peugeot, and Renault. The national regulatory bodies of various countries in the region have realized the importance of the automotive sector and are taking initiatives for the development of the automotive industry.

South America Overhead console market-Companies Mentioned

Flex ltd

Grupo Antolin

Hella GmbH and Co. KGAA

Magna International Inc.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

South America Overhead console market Segmentation



South America Overhead Console Market – By Application

Vehicle Telematics

Infotainment System & HMI

Others

South America Overhead Console Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

