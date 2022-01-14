North America Trade Management Software Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Amber Road, Inc., MIC, Oracle Corp

North America trade management software market in is expected to grow from US$ 246.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 442.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.8% from the year 2018 to 2027.

When compared to domestic distribution management, trade management is much complicated in terms of currencies, regulations, multiple languages, time zone, and mode of transport. Moreover, the involvement of the huge number of parties in a single international shipment makes it even more complicated. The government regulations related to international trade is highly complex and ever-changing. Organizations have to review and act on the high volume of regulatory information, which is often published on paper in varying formats.

Major key players covered in this report:

Amber Road, Inc.

Bamboo Rose LLC

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Integration Point LLC

Livingston International

MIC

Oracle Corp

QAD, Inc.

QuestaWeb

SAP SE

NORTH AMERICA TRADE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION



North America Trade Management Software Market by Component

Solution

Services

North America Trade Management Software Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Trade Management Software Market by Organization Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

North America Trade Management Software Market by End-User

Retail & CG

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare & Pharma

Government, Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Minerals

Manufacturing

Others

The research on the North America Trade Management Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Trade Management Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Trade Management Software market.

